2 Yahoo Boys Get Prison Sentence

A High Court, sitting in Ilorin yesterday sentenced two applicants to one year in prison each for posing as white women to swindle job seekers.

The presiding judge, Justice SikiruOyinloye sentenced Johnson Okuselu, 23 and SaheedOlanrewaju, 25 after they pleaded not guilty without an option of fine.

Oyinloye said the sentence followed a plea bargain agreement, entered upon by the prosecution and defence counsel and the evidence admitted into court, our correspondent reports.

“Following the accused acceptance of guilt, I, therefore, sentence you to year in prison each in Oke-kura prison yard.

“The sentence will begin from April 28,” the judge held.

Earlier, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Counsel, Mr A.A. Adebayo told the court that sometimes in April, Okuselu pretended to be Ms Blessed Saviour, a white woman, who promised to provide a job in the U.S. to one Omni Guzman.

Adebayo said that the defendants used a gmail account; blessed.saviour000@gmail.com. to scam innocent people.

The offence, he added, contravened the provisions of sections 95, 321 of the Penal Code Law and punishable under Section 322 of the same law.