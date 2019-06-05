World Bicycle Day: Edo Partner FRSC On Safety Advocacy

Edo State government last Monday in Benin assured Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) of its continued cooperation on road safety advocacy in the state.

The Commissioner for Infrastructure in the state, Mr Osahon Amiolemen, gave the assurance when officials of the state chapter of Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN) and FRSC command in the state, jointly visited him.

The Tide source reports that the visit was as part of the programmes for the commemoration of the United Nations 2019 World Bicycle Day.

Amiolemen said that bicycle was an integral part of healthy living, especially in societies like Nigeria and had been undermined because societal status.

He noted that bicycle riding was a good form of exercise hence “the white man still attaches more importance to the bicycle unlike the black man”.

While commending the UN for initiating World Bicycle Day, he urged Nigerians, irrespective of status, to get a bicycle for use, especially in exercising.

The commissioner said that the state government would synergise with the FRSC to press home the importance of bicycle-riding so as to ensure that people adopted bicycle as a form of transportation.

He however, appealed to vehicle owners not to intimidate bicycle riders on the road but to give them space to freely ride.

Earlier, Sector Commander of the FRSC in the state, Mr Anthony Oko had said that the visit was part of the corps’ advocacy, and called for synergy between the corps and Edo government to promote use of bicycle for healthy living.