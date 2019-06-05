Ugwuanyi Charges LG Bosses To Remain At Grassroots

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has charged local government chairmen to stay or live in their respective domains to promote effective local administration and development asking them to relocate to their communities.

Governor Ugwuanyi stated this at the Government House, Enugu when he met with all the public office holders in the local government areas.

The governor, who thanked God for His blessings and a peaceful and successful transition, stated that the essence of the meeting was to charge public officers at the grassroots to rededicate themselves to their responsibility of rendering service to the people at the rural areas, in line with his administration’s rural development policy.

He noted that his administration was highly committed and determined to fulfill the promises it made to the people during the campaign, stressing that it is only when those who were elected and appointed at the grassroots reside there with those who elected them that government’s programmes will be fully actualised.

Governor Ugwuanyi, therefore, asked them to immediately relocate from the city to their communities to develop their areas, urging them to “be available for our people”.

The governor disclosed that rural dwellers will be happy to live and identify with their public office holders as that will also reactivate the economy of their areas, which was one of the reasons for the establishment of the third tier of government.

It would be recalled that Governor Ugwuanyi in his second term inaugural address promised that the next four years of his administration will witness massive deployment of resources to further engender development at the rural areas.

He enjoined the council chairmen, ward councilors and his executive assistants, among others “to immediately relocate to their various localities in order to promote rural economy and development”, saying: “We are also poised to review the ‘One Community One Project’ initiative to make it even better.