Two Women In Custody Over Child Theft

A Port Harcourt Chief Magistrate Court presided over by F.N. Amanze has remanded in prison custody two women; Favour Ifeoma Godwin 25 and Kodirichi Nwankwo 33, over child trafficking.

The accused persons and others now at large were said to have been involved in the stealing of a four-year-old, one Uwanna Emmanuel.

The accused persons were also said to have committed the act at Umudogo village, Igbo-Etche, Port Harcourt magisterial district on the 19th of July, 2018.

According to the charge sheet made available to The Tide, the accursed were charged with child stealing, an offence punishable under section 516 (A) of the criminal code cap 37, vol.II, laws of Rivers State.

The charge sheet also showed a charge of selling and trafficking punishable under sections 30 (1) (3) and 27 (2) (B) (C) respectively of the Child Rights Act Cap 50 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria( 356).

The child was said to have been sold to one Ada Ogbonna who is now at large.

Favour Harry