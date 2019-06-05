Taraba 9th Assembly Re-Elects Speaker

The Taraba State House of Assembly on Monday resumed sitting after its inauguration, with the legislators unanimously re-electing Mr Peter Abel Diah to serve as the speaker in the 9th Assembly.

Diah is to serve a third time after leading the House in the 7th and 8th Assembly.

The speaker, who is serving his fifth tenure, represents Mbamga Constituency in Sardauna Local Government was returned unopposed.

Mr Mark Useni (Takum II/PDP), nominated Diah for the position of the speaker and was seconded by Kizito Bonzena (Zing/PDP).

The House also re-elected Mr Mohammed Gwampo of Yorro Constituency as the deputy speaker.

In his acceptance speech, the speaker appreciated his colleagues for the rare privilege to serve them again as the presiding officer for the third time.

The speaker, who pledged not to joke with the mandate given him, promised to promote the welfare of members and work closely with them in the interest of Taraba.

He commended Gov Darius Ishaku for the smooth working relationship in the 8th Assembly and called for more of that in the 9th Assembly.

“I also want to thank my colleagues for the rare privilege to serve them again as their presiding officer. I welcome the new members into the House as we prepare for rubost legislative business in the 9th Assembly,” he said.

The speaker, who said that the 9th Assembly would consolidate on the gains already made, added that many of the existing laws would be reviewed to address the challenges of the time.

There was commotion at the entrance of the Assembly after Police threw tear gas to disperse the crowd that wanted to force themselves into the complex.