Super Six: We Are Not Here For Sight Seeing – Ifeanyi Ubah

The Anambra Warriors Gaffer has stressed that they are in Lagos to compete for the championship play-off diadem and are not for sight-seeing

FC IfeanyiUbah head coach, Uche Okagbue has affirmed that his young squad will be the team to beat when the Super Six kicks off on Tuesday at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

Okagbue revealed that his team is capable of upsetting the form book in this stage.

“We have arrived in Lagos and we came in with 25 players who have convinced me that they are ready to continue from where they stopped during the regular season,” Okagbue told Tidesports soure.

“We were told a lot of things at the start of the season but we stuck to these inexperienced players and we have been vindicated. We know that they won’t disappoint us in Lagos.

“I have all the players that I need and they have assured me that what they displayed during the regular season is child’s play to what they will showcase to the world in Lagos. We are not intimidated by our rivals, especially Lobi Stars that we are going to be meeting first.”

The Anambra Warriors allowed most of their experienced players to leave for greener pastures and opted for young players raised from the feeder team.

“It was not cost effective for us to continue to keep players without the financial power to make them happy,” he continued.

“It was the reason why we agreed with the decision of the management to let our experienced players leave and concentrate more on raising young players who are hungry for success.