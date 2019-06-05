Stop Blackmailing Others For Appointment, Emmanuel Warns

Akwa Ibom State Governor,Udom Emmanuel, last Monday warned political leaders in the state to stop blackmailing others in their quest for appointments for their relations or cronies.

He also warned them to stop mounting pressure on him over such appointments, saying anyone that would work with him will be appointed on the basis of excellence and merit.

The governor gave the warning at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo, during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries in the state.

Governor Emmanuel said he would still make use of the services of a majority of the immediate past executive members because of the numerous projects that needed to be completed.

Emmanuel said “Don’t come and tell me that this person didn’t work during the election and should be dropped because everybody worked and they all supported me.

“If you attempt to blackmail anybody that will even spur me to re-appoint that person. And don’t expect much changes because my second term will inculcate the key principles of continuity based on a lot of ongoing projects that need to be completed”.

The governor charged the newly sworn-in Head of Service, Effiong/Essien and Permanent Secretaries, to raise the bar of excellence in the discharge of their responsibilities

He expressed optimism in their ability to deliver and further urged them to exhibit high level of professionalism and tolerance in the discharge of their responsibilities in the state.

Mrs.EkerebongAkpan for her services to the State and the improvements witnessed in the State’s Civil Service.

He said the newly appointed permanent Secretaries –Mr.EffiongEdetEkpenyong, Mr.InyangInyang Jameson and Mr.ImohBasseyInyang, were selected based on merit from among the various directors and deputy-directors who he personally interviewed. He charged them to abide by the oaths they had taken and ensure that their personal interests do not override that of the state in the discharge of their official duties.

“People should understand that appointments as Permanent Secretaries are not promotions that come automatically because one has reached Grade Level 17, and so cannot get to everybody,” the Governor stated.

The newly inaugurated Head of the State Civil Service, EffiongEssien, who spoke with journalists shortly after his swearing-in, appreciated Governor Emmanuel for finding him worthy for the appointment and pledged to selflessly discharge his duties in the interest of the state.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, the State PDP Chairman, Paul Ekpo, former Governor, IdongesitNkanga, the PDP National Legal Adviser, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, past and present government officials as well as families and friends of those appointed.