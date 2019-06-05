Secondus Charges Muslims On Nigeria’s Survivial

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, has urged all Nigerians to use the period of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri to reflect on the situation in the country and pray fervently for the survival of the country.

Secondus, in a Sallah message to congratulate Muslims for the end of the Ramadan fasting period, said the situation in the country was discomforting, adding that only God’s intervention could suffice.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ike Abonyi, he said the country was under severe pressure and needed prayers and commitment of all to survive.

He said everything pointed to the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had failed woefully in harnessing the abundant human and material resources in the country and had instead resorted to various undemocratic acts to thwart the will of the people.

“The security situation in the country, the uncertainty in the polity and the worsening economic downturn which are consequences of poor leadership entails that Nigerians should return to God for help and direction,” he said.

He added that the end of Ramadan should provide ample opportunity for positive attitude from those in position of authority to underline the lessons of sacrifice and brotherly love.

“If Nigerian leaders absorb the lessons of Ramadan and allow it influence their conduct, most of the problems confronting the ordinary people would be solved

“These last 30 days of fasting and prayer will be meaningful in our lives as a nation if we allow the solemnness of the period influence our thoughts and actions in relating with one another,” he added.

He appealed to Nigerians of all faith to continue to maintain their harmonious inter-faith relations, for the attainment of the desired peace in order to achieve good governance, national and infrastructural development as well as attract the much needed foreign investors.