The Super Eagles of Nigeria have started preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at their training base in Asaba, last Monday.
Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo arrived at the team’s base on Monday as the camp increased to 20 players.
While coach Gernot Rohr awaited the arrival of Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi, Al Nassr’s Ahmed Musa, Bursaspor’s Abdullahi Shehu, Udinese’s William Troost-Ekong and Changchun Yatai’s Odion Ighalo, the available players had their first runout at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Monday. Eagles had a morning training session and then an evening session with fans and the media in attendance.
After soaking up the sun in Asaba, the players including captain John Obi Mikel took to social media to express their feelings.
Nigeria is in Group B at the AFCON against Madagascar, Guinea and Burundi.
S’Eagles Begin Preparation In Asaba
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have started preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at their training base in Asaba, last Monday.