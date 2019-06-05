RSHA Returns Ibani Speaker, Ehie Deputy …As Wike Proclaims 9th Assembly

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has proclaimed the 9th Rivers State House of Assembly, urging the lawmakers to work for the development of their constituencies and the state.

Performing the constitutional responsibility bestowed on him by Section 105 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), Wike urged the state lawmakers to work with the Executive arm to ensure the implementation of policies and programmes for the good of Rivers people.

Relying on Section 105 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the governor proclaimed: “Now therefore, I , Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, (CON, GSSRS, POS AFRICA), Governor, Rivers State of Nigeria, in exercise of the power conferred upon me by Section 105 of the Constitution and all other powers enabling me in that behalf hereby proclaim that the 8th Assembly of the 4th Republic of the Rivers State House of Assembly stands dissolved, while the first session of the 9th Assembly shall hold on this day, third day of June, 2019, at the Assembly Complex, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

“As we usher in the new term of this August House, I pray and hope that your deliberations will be constructive, democratic, progressive and people-oriented.

“And that you will continue to strive hard with total commitment and sense of accountability and facilitate the implementation of our policies and programmes to enable us set new benchmarks for development and shared prosperity for our people.

“On this positive note, it is my singular honour and privilege to official proclaim the first session of the 9th Legislative Assembly of Rivers State”.

Wike assured the state lawmakers that his administration would continue to promote the independence of the state Legislature.

He said: “Let me assure you all that we will continue to respect and uphold your independence as a separate arm of government as our Constitution demands in the same way that we will continue to provide every support that you need to enable you discharge your constitutional responsibilities to the government and to the people of Rivers State. As I said before, ours should continue to be that of mutual respect, partnership and progress.

“I am proud to say that since inception, the Rivers State House of Assembly has been known for its high sense of decorum in the conduct of its proceedings, and I hope this August House will continue with this tradition and uphold its honour and dignity”.

Wike appealed to the state lawmakers to partner with his administration to enhance security, good governance and improved living standards for the people.

“You will agree with us that our plan for the next four years is comprehensive in scope and realistic in terms of deliverables. But, it is our constitutional responsibility to make collective efforts towards achieving these plans and goals for the benefit of our people.

“And so over the next four years, we will not only be working with you as partners to meet the yearnings and aspirations of our people for good governance, peace, security and improved conditions of living; but we will also require from you effective legislative measures and policy initiatives that will put the State on a new trajectory of growth and prosperity”

Wike said that the overall objective of his administration is to promote and achieve socio-economic prosperity and full employment for all through structured and targeted strategies, programmes and projects.

He said: “We are determined more than ever to reduce and possibly eliminate poverty in Rivers State through various schemes and interventions. It is our intention to attract top investments into the key sectors of our economy and gradually reinvent our state as a major manufacturing hub and the most preferred business destination in Africa.

“It is also our plan to continue to execute key infrastructural projects in roads, schools, hospitals, electricity, environmental protection, urban development and housing to bridge the existing gap in physical infrastructure and enhance the economic development of the state. And for those lawless and criminal elements that may continue to disturb our peace and security with their criminal activities, I want to reiterate our firm resolve to tackle such activities with the full might of the state”.

Wike said that with the Proclamation of the State House of Assembly, all arms of government have been constituted to move the state forward.

“In March, 2019, our people elected a new House of Assembly with virtually all the members, except two, from the Peoples Democratic Party. The historic victory achieved by our party showed the peoples’ continuing trust and faith in our leadership.

“Also, out of the 32 members of the House, only 9 are new. This means that most of you have returned to the table with your wealth of experience to continue working from where you stopped. I know you may all have come here with different mindsets on what you want to achieve for yourselves, your constituencies and for the state.

“But, one thing is clear; you are here for one fundamental purpose – to make laws for the good governance of the state, to create the right conditions and drive for our collective vision for the sustainable economic, social and political development of our state”, Wike noted.

Clerk of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Mr Standford Oba, officially invited Governor Wike to proclaim the House in line with the provision of the Constitution.

The House of Assembly members attended the brief ceremony with their wives.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State House of Assembly, last Monday, re-elected Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani as speaker of the 9th Assembly.

Ibani, who represents Andoni State Constituency and served as the speaker of the 8th Assembly, would be spending 16 years as a lawmaker by the end of the 9th Assembly in May, 2023.

His election as speaker followed a nomination by Hon Christian Ahiakwo, who represents ONELGA Constituency 1 during plenary, last Monday.

When the Clerk of the House, Stanford Oba, who conducted the election, called for vote, all 31 members present voted in favour of Ibani, who was returned unopposed.

The lawmakers also elected Hon Edison Ehie as deputy speaker.

In his inaugural speech, Speaker Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, who said he had no thoughts of being elected a speaker, assured that he would collaborate with other lawmakers and run a participatory government.

“The office is not my personal estate, it belongs to the people of Rivers State, therefore, whatever I am going to do as the speaker of the 9th Assembly would be a collaborative effort. The kind of leadership I would want us to expect in the 9th Assembly is a collaborative leadership. I do not know it all, therefore, I need the knowledge of other 31 members for us to do it on behalf of our people”, he said.

On his part, the newly elected Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly, Rt Hon Edison Ehie, thanked the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for finding him worthy and his colleagues for voting him, and assured that he would work in synergy with them for the purposes of making goods laws for the state.

In the same vein, lawmakers have continued to express confidence in the leadership of the speaker and the deputy speaker.

Lawmaker representing Bonny Constituency, Hon Abiye Pepple and that of Emohua, Hon Sam Ogeh while speaking on the sidelines of the election, described both officers as experienced with capacity to lead the House.

The Assembly has been adjourned to tomorrow.