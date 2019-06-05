Rivers Keke Drivers To Undergo Biometric Exercise Soon – Egumah

Following the reported cases of alleged involvement of tricycle drivers popularly known as ‘Keke’ in criminal activities in the state, the Rivers State Government has planned to conduct a biometric exercise for the operators.

The Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Transport, Samuel Egumah disclosed this in a chart with newsmen in Port Harcourt.

He said that the intended biometric exercise of keke drivers would be geared towards properly identifying the true and authentic commercial drivers of keke as part of security measures, so as help the law enforcement agents to quickly identify the alleged criminal under the guise of keke driver.

According to him, the delay to affect the exercise was occasioned by the political environment, saying that the inauguration and constituting new government, among others were part of the reasons the exercise had not taken place in the state.

It would be recalled that in March this year keke drivers had been banned from operating beyond 7pm in the evening and to start 6am in the morning in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas, which did not go down well with most of the keke drivers.

Meanwhile, some keke drivers in Obio/Akpor have decided to flout the restriction order on operation time of 6am to 7pm.

The Tide investigation revealed that over the weekend, a group of keke drivers decided to operate beyond the restricted time in protest to register their resentment on adding that the 6am to 7pm does not justify the ticket rate of N600.

A keke driver John Udeme told The Tide that they pay a total of N600 per day when they were operating fully previously and now that the operation hours had come down to 7pm, there was the need to cut down on the amount to at least N300 to enable them meet up the daily remittance to the owner and their up keep too.