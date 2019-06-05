Rep Katung Tasks FG On Job Creation, Exemplary Leadership

As Muslims celebrate Eid-el Fitr, Rep Sunday Katung (PDP/Zangon Kataf/Jaba), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to initiate and implement policies that would create jobs and rekindle Nigerians’ hope in the nation.

Katung, in a goodwill message to Nigerians, also called for “justice and fairness in governance”, saying that such attributes were crucial to building a nation Nigerians would be proud to call their own.

“President Buhari should ensure that every Nigerian gets justice irrespective of tribe and religious affiliation.

“Many Nigerians want to serve their fatherland with all their strength. All they want is the opportunity to do so,” he said.

The statement urged Nigerians to demonstrate unconditional love towards one another so as to build a united, stable and prosperous nation.

Katung, Deputy Governorship candidate of the PDP in the March 2019 election, rejoiced with the Muslim community on the successful completion of the Ramadan period, and prayed God to reward the sacrifices abundantly.