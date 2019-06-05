Private Partnership: Panacea For Infrastructure Challenges – Labour Leader

The President of National Union of Shop and Distributive Employees (NUSDE), Comrade Innocent Monday Jaja, has reiterated the need for Federal Government to provide the enabling environment for active partnership of the private sector in infrastructural delivery.

Jaja in a chat with The Tide yesterday in Port Harcourt said the problem of infrastructure in Nigeria persist due to lack of active partnership between government and private sector in the area.

NUSDE boss said that government should allow the private sector to drive the construction sector for maximum provisions that would check the excesses of infrastructural deficit.

According to him, “all that government need do is to provide the enabling environment that will aid the activities of the private operators”.

“There are millions of decayed infrastructures in major cities of Nigeria, they are not available for Nigerians to use because it was built by profit-making government official.

“Government alone cannot provide the needed infrastructure, such as, roads, schools, houses, markets and others. There is need for full partnership between government and private sector, through a well-programmed public/private-partnership scheme(PPP). ‘‘This means leaving roads and housing infrastructure delivery in the hands of the private sector, while government provides the enabling environment”.

Jaja expressed the hope that the active partnership of the private sector on roads infrastructure delivery would have great impact on the nation.

He noted that for the PPP scheme to work effectively in addressing Nigeria’s infrastructure desire, government at all levels should go further and formulate acceptable policy frameworks.

The labour leader added that government in this context should grant positive incentives to private sector developers, especially on import duty waivers on construction materials, provision of infrastructure and credit facilities through effective mortgage system and tax relief, among others.

Bethel Toby