Political Parties And Internal Democracy

Apparently miffed by the political quagmire in Zamfara State that culminated in the sacking of the entire candidates of the All Progressive Congress, APC, at all levels, who supposedly won the 2019 elections in the State, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu recently advised political parties in Nigeria to help ensure smooth electoral process by respecting extant electoral rules, particularly, parties’ internal rules and procedures.

According to Mahmood, “properly conducted primaries are cardinal for the proper internal functioning of political parties and electoral process. Therefore, political parties must take seriously the conduct of their primaries, according to all extant rules, including the monitoring processes, for INEC to avoid the repeat of the Zamfara experience”.

The APC in Zamfara State had failed to meet the deadline for the submission of list of its candidates for the 2019 general elections. This was as a result of internal crisis and factions occasioned by observing party rules in the breach. Also, god-fatherism and selfish interests combined to abort the conduct of the state’s primaries as and when due. But despite fielding candidates against the stipulations of INEC, APC eventually lost out when the Supreme Court voided its candidature in the 2019 elections.

That is why we cannot but agree more with the INEC chairman on the observance of due process, rule of law and internal democracy by political parties in the conduct of their affairs. Respect for party rules and democratic practices, we believe, must be sacrosanct if the country must avoid the political hiccups that marred the race towards the 2019 general elections, especially, at party levels.

Regrettably, the Zamfara State’s episode that denied APC and its supporters the right to have an opportunity to field a candidate and be represented in the choice of who would govern or represent them in the next four years, was not the only sore thumb.

From Rivers, Imo, Ogun and many other states, attempts to suppress and abuse internal democratic practices backfired big time on one or more political parties. It was either the party lost out entirely from being on the ballot papers, or members became estranged and bicker to the eventual disadvantage of the party.

It is unfortunate that some political parties, prior to the 2019 general elections, just like in previous exercises, demonstrated tendency to pander to whims, caprice and interest of individuals rather than the overall interest, value and ideology of the party.

We think that it is time politicians begin to see the party as a vehicle to enthrone social justice, equity and good governance in the country and not a bounty to be hijacked with the motive to establish an empire and lord it over others.

Politicians must know that it behoves political parties to set the template for smooth electoral processes in the interest of the country by eschewing those conflicts that can implode and cause stakeholders to engage in desperate battle for the soul of the party and by extension, the seat of power.

Political office/authority must be seen as a call to serve. It is a responsibility that ought to be bestowed upon one or group through democratic best practices. It is a practice where through due process and respect for rules, the minority usually have their say, while the majority have their way.

The political parties should be the microcosm of the national system. Until internal democracy and due process are allowed to gain taproot in the parties, democracy in its true garb would not begin to take root in Nigeria.

Parties should ensure that no one, no matter how highly placed is allowed to be above the party, afterall, no single individual should be ceded ownership of a political party.

It is time for political parties in particular and Nigeria in general to emulate and domesticate international best democratic practices.

Now is the time to end the payment of lip service to the principles of democracy in Nigeria. While we commend the supreme court and INEC for not allowing parties to enjoy the proceeds from their heady behaviours, we believe that lessons have been learnt from the episodes in Zamfara, Rivers and other states, for posterity.