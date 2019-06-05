Police, NSCDC Deploy 8,500 Personnel In Edo

Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) authorities in Niger, Plateau and Edo said they had deployed 8, 500 personnel to provide adequate security in the states during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The police command in Niger deployed 4,250 personnel for the assignment, while NSCDC in the state deployed 1, 250.

Similarly, the corps’ commands in Plateau and Edo deployed 2,000 and 1, 000 officials, respectively for duties during the period.

Commissioner of Police in Niger, Alhaji Sabo Ibrahim told newsmen in Minna last Monday that the officers would be deployed to various praying grounds, motor parks and recreation centres.

He said that the measure was part of strategies to deal with unforeseen circumstances during and after the celebrations.

He explained that effective operation order had been issued to Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers in the 25 local government areas of the state for implementation during the period of the celebrations.

Ibrahim advised the public to be vigilant and report any unusual movement or gathering in their localities during the festive period, to the nearest security units.

He assured that the security measures put in place would enable residents to observe the celebrations peacefully.

“We are already collaborating with other security agencies to maintain high standard of professionalism and patriotism, to provide peaceful atmosphere during and after the celebrations.

“We have deployed sufficient personnel after identifying black spots in and outside the metropolis, against any potential security threat to lives and property,” he said.

On his part, NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Phil Ayuba said that out of the total deployment, 600 personnel would be positioned in Minna metropolis and the others to other parts of the state.

“We will continue to be proactive to confront any form of security threat to enable residents move on with their legitimate activities without threat to life and property,” he said.

In Plateau, NSCDC Commandant, Mr Solomon Olasupo said that some of the command’s 2,000-man deployment would be stationed within Jos-Bukuru metropolis.

He said that others would be at strategic spots, include recreational and worship centres and motor parks, to forestall any breach of law and order.

Olasupo said that some of the personnel would be in uniform and others, in mufti, adding that they would collaborate with operatives of other security agencies in the state.

He called on parents to caution their children and wards to desist from any act that could breach the peace in the state during and after the celebrations.

In Edo, the NSCDC said that its 1,000 personnel deployed for the Sallah duties comprised “armed, unarmed and undercover officers.

Spokesman of the command, Mr Efosa Ogbebor, told NAN in Benin that the command also deployed sniffer dogs on the assignment to provide adequate security for and in worship places, markets, recreational areas and highways.