PDP Reassures On Wike’s 2nd Term

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has said that last Wednesday’s second term inauguration of Governor Nyesom Wike is the outcome of overwhelming support of Rivers people to him, assuring that the Governor will consolidate on his achievements.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Darlington Orji, who gave the assurance during a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, expressed happiness over the Governor’s performance in his first term.

Orji stated, “As a political party we have never had any doubt in his capacity to deliver the dividends of democracy to his people. He is a Governor that has performed in the last four years and we have no doubt that he is going to do better in the next four years.

“As a political party we have always advised like Oliver Twist that Rivers people are still expecting more. Because of his performance Rivers people gave him a vote of confidence through the ballot.

“So we expect him (Governor Wike) to be more challenged. We expect him to consolidate on the on-going projects that he is doing and as a political party, we are convinced in the ability of the governor to consolidate on his achievements so far in office, particularly in the area of infrastructural development,” he said.

On his expectations of the governor’s second term, the spokesperson of the party called on the state chief executive to pay more attention to the security of the state and job creation in the next four years.

“Part of the areas as a political party that we will expect him to do more, even though he has lifted the ban on employment, we want him to expedite it and make sure that it is implemented so that our people will gain more employment.

“He has created the right environment and opportunities for companies to thrive in Rivers State. But he needs to do more. The people will not be tired of asking as long as he holds our leadership position.

“But we have no doubt that he will do his best to make sure that our people will be gainfully employed and do better with their lives.

“We also expect him to more over to hit hard on the security situation that is affecting our people today to ensure that our people will be properly secure and protected,” Orji said.

Dennis Naku