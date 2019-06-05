Onyekuru Happy In Eagles Squad

Henry Onyekuru is delighted to be back in the Super Eagles fold again after a successful season with his adopted Club Galatasaray of Turkey.

The on-loan Everton forward was instrumental in Galatasary’s success this season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions to help the Club to a memorable domestic double.

The former Eupen of Belgium forward is one of the players who arrived early for the team’s African Cup of Nations training camp in Asaba , as the team prepare for the African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

“After a short break I’m back doing what I love. The first training, getting ready for #AFCON Honoured to represent. Super Eagles Will Soar! “ Onyekuru wrote on social media.

The former Eupen of Belgium forward who missed the 2018 World Cup due to injury, is one of the players Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr is banking on to help the team achieve success in Egypt .