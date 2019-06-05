Monitoring Unit Commander Urges Public Support To Check Crime

The Acting Commander, Inspector General of Police (IGP) monitoring team, S.P Adaka Justice, the command needs relevant information from the public to check crimes in the state

S.P Justice, who said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt while recounting his achievements, said the team couldn’t work effectively without the support of the public.

According to him, the public should have confidence in the police by giving them useful information on the activities of criminals in their areas.

“We need assistance of the public. We have resolved since 2018 to reduce crime in the state to zero level.

“We are ready to defend the defenseless by ensuring that Rivers State is crime free to enable people go about their lawful businesses without molestation” he said.

The commander who took over from ACP Benneth Igwe also said that community policing cannot succeed without the support of stakeholders and communities and stressed that the level of insecurity in the land had underscored the need for public support.

“We are ready to shock Rivers State with support and cooperation of the public interms of sharing information.

The commander said that the successful tracking down of the notorious cultist who beheaded one Chima at Alakahia was made possible with information from the public as well as the raiding of kidnappers hideout at Omademe, Omerelu, Ubima, while in Omuma a Pastor and his brother who were kidnapped were released unharm through intelligence.

He also said that IGP monitoring unit also boosted security at Eleme and Ahoada.