Lawmaker Decries Lack Of Functional Fire Stations In Rivers

The Lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor Constituency 2 at the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Michael Chinda has decried the lack of functional fire service stations in Rivers State.

This is as he urged the State Government to ensure that functional fire service stations are established in the 23 Local Government Areas.

Chinda made the call after he visited the scene of a tanker fire incident that destroyed property at Rukpokwu area of Obio/Akpor Local Government area of the state last week.

While stating that the fire would have been contained if there was a fire station nearby, Chinda also expressed the need for the state government owned fire stations to be revived to effectively respond to fire outbreaks.

According to him, “Every local government council in Rivers State should have a function fire station. And I know too there are other ones built by the State Government, they are all dead. They are not working. If they functional well, I don’t think the colossal damage would have happened there,” the lawmaker said.

Chinda stated further, “It (the fire) would have been averted. So, those who work in fire service stations should step up their work. They are all sleeping!

He also faulted the process by which vehicles license are issued and urged vehicle inspection officers in the state to rise up to the duties of inspecting vehicles using the state roads to avoid similar occurrences.

“The issuance of drivers’ licenses should be properly handled. I hardly see where vehicle inspection officers, first prospective drivers particularly those ones that drive articulated vehicles like tankers, the licensing of drivers, people stay at home and buy drivers’ license of all categories. It is not proper.

Recall that a tanker loaded with petroleum product caught fire last Friday at Rukpokwu, while another fire incident was reported at an electronic showroom on Ada George Road.

The Tide reports that some videos that were showed online showed thick smoke escaping from the roof of the story building, as some persons were also seen evacuating goods from the shop.

Recall that workers of the Rivers State Fire Service had staged a peaceful protest recently over what they described as absolute lack of fire-fighting equipment and essential facilities in the station.

