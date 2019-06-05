Kidnappers Kill Police Woman’s Husband In Delta

Gunmen, believed to be kidnappers, have killed the husband of a policewoman serving with the Nigeria Police Force in the Delta State Command.

The kidnappers later dumped the remains of the deceased, a lawyer at a bush path in Ubulu-Ukwu community.

It was learnt that the body had decomposed when it was discovered by the police.

The Tide gathered that the deceased, Barr. Kennedy Nwashebi was kidnapped in Asaba and taken to Ubulu-Ukwu. He was forced to call his relatives for ransom by the kidnappers and he complied.

But the kidnappers killed him after reportedly collecting an undisclosed amount of money as ransom from his relatives suspecting that he may have called the police to come to his rescue.

When contacted, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeyinka Adeleke confirmed the report, but he didn’t disclose if anyone had been arrested in connection with the kidnap and murder of the lawyer.

