Kano Presents Relief Materials Worth N17.9m To Victims

By The Tide -
80

The Kano State Government has presented relief materials and money worth N17.9 million to some victims of flood disaster in parts of  the state.
The Public Relations Officer (PRO) in  the Deputy Governor’s office, Alhaji Balarabe Abdullahi stated this in a press statement he released to newsmen in Kano yesterday.
He said that Gwarzo, Kabo and Rimin Gado Local Government Areas  out of the affected  seven local government council areas  in the State had already been presented with relief materials.
The  PRO  said that the state governor,  Dr Abdullahi Ganduje,  disclosed this during the distribution of relief materials to the victims of 2018 flood disaster organised by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Dambatta LGA.
Ganduje represented by his deputy, Dr Nasiru Gawuna, explained that the gesture was part of the present administration’s commitment to ease  the hardship of the affected people.
He said  only Allah (SWT) could compensate them for  what they had lost.
The governor said that his administration had earmarked the sum of N100million to support  victims of flood disasters across the state.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR