Kano Presents Relief Materials Worth N17.9m To Victims

The Kano State Government has presented relief materials and money worth N17.9 million to some victims of flood disaster in parts of the state.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the Deputy Governor’s office, Alhaji Balarabe Abdullahi stated this in a press statement he released to newsmen in Kano yesterday.

He said that Gwarzo, Kabo and Rimin Gado Local Government Areas out of the affected seven local government council areas in the State had already been presented with relief materials.

The PRO said that the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, disclosed this during the distribution of relief materials to the victims of 2018 flood disaster organised by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Dambatta LGA.

Ganduje represented by his deputy, Dr Nasiru Gawuna, explained that the gesture was part of the present administration’s commitment to ease the hardship of the affected people.

He said only Allah (SWT) could compensate them for what they had lost.

The governor said that his administration had earmarked the sum of N100million to support victims of flood disasters across the state.