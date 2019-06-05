Insurgency:Fight To Finish, Abubakar Tells Special Forces

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has urged Special Forces personnel to tackle security challenges confronting the country with “rugged optimism and renewed determination”.

He also urged the personnel to “fight the insurgents to the finish”, saying that they should not mind the propaganda of the terrorists and their sympathisers.

Abubakar made the call in Abuja yesterday in his Eid-el-Fitr message to Muslim faithful, and expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah.

“I wish to congratulate our Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting and pray that Almighty Allah accepts our worship and sacrifices.

“I pray that He guides us in our future endeavours as we strive to ensure the peace, security and development of our great nation,” he said.

Abubakar also thanked all Air Force personnel for their patriotism, dedication and sacrifices made in the various “Theatres of Operation”.

“Your valuable contributions have ensured that aircraft and ancillary equipment are available, logistics requirements are in place, administrative necessities are met and personnel are combat-ready to tackle the challenges confronting the nation.

“The commitment of commanders and supervisors at all levels has also facilitated higher standards of professionalism in the Service through robust, job-focused training, commitment to improving personnel welfare as well as result-oriented research and development.

“I must also appreciate our dear families for their unquantifiable support and encouragement, which have enabled us to carry on with our constitutional responsibilities more effectively.

“It is gratifying to note also that our gallant fighter and helicopter gunship pilots as well as our Regiment and Special Forces personnel are adapting creditably to the threats facing our nation and are making good progress.

“This is critical to the NAF’s increasing capacity for projection as well as protection of Air Power, which are the core functions for which the Service is uniquely positioned”.