Hoodlums Set RSU VC’s Building Ablaze

Unidentified hoodlums have set ablaze the building belonging to the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof Blessing Chimezie Didia, at his home town in Omugwere-Omopi village in Omerelu, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident which occurred at about 11am last Sunday morning at his home town in Omerelu, destroyed every part of the building

The Tide reports that the incident occurred at the same time when the vice chancellor led other management staff and students to the institution’s inter denominational Thanksgiving Church Service held at Our Lady Seat of Wisdom, Catholic Chaplaincy, RSU in Port Harcourt, last Sunday

A source who spoke to our correspondent said the burning of RSU Vice Chancellor’s building in his home town may not be unconnected to the killing of a notorious cultist in the area

According to the source, members of the dead cultis’t group alleged that the Vice Chancellor masterminded the killing of their gang leader.

It was also gathered that a relative of the vice chancellor was recently kidnapped by unknown gunmen and was later released after an undisclosed amount of money was paid.

A close associate to Prof Blessing Didia, who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the attack and described the incident as very unfortunate and uncalled for.

He averred that the vice chancellor did not deserve such treatment as according to him, he has been rendering assistance to the community as well as being of help to them.

When contacted on phone the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Nnamdi Omeni, said he was yet to be informed on the incident.