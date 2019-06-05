Guards Blame Tramadol For Killing Boss, Daughter

Two security guards, Taisu Abubakar, 23 and Ayuba Idris, 20 have confessed killing their boss and his daughter in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The suspects, who were paraded at the headquarters of the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police, narrated how they committed the crime following their arrest after fleeing Akure to Kano.

It was gathered that two suspects, who hailed from Sokoto, after overdosing on Tramadol, allegedly strangulated their Ghanaian boss, Richard Kwakye, aged 71 as well as his 27-year-old daughter, Cynthia Tope Kwakye, a student of AdekunleAjasin University, Akungba Akoko, who was waiting for the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC call-up before her gruesome murder.

The incident happened at the deceased residence at OjomoAkintan Estate located at Olu Foam area of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

According to one of the suspects, Taisu Abubakar, who has been working as security guard for the deceased for two years, they were already high on Tramadol when they used a naked cable to strangulate the late Kwakye without any justification.