Govt Isn’t Committed To Affordable Housing Delivery -Stakeholders

A stakeholder in the real estate industry in Port Harcourt, Mr Golden Onwuchuluba of Goldwyn Estate Agents, has said that the Federal Government (FG) is not committed to affordable housing delivery in the country.

Onwuchuluba noted that the FG’s mortgage refinancing policy was not in any way helping to build environment to achieve affordable housing in Nigeria, saying “all they have been doing is paying lip service”.

He stated that the much talked about mortgage recapitalisation was nowhere close to combating the lull the real estate sector was currently experiencing.

The real estate stakeholder lamented that the FG’s promise that the recapitalisation of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), would increase the number of registered mortgages, which he said was currently at 50,000 was far fetched.

According to him “ it’s been all talk and no action, we in the real estate industry are tired of the much talk and have lost faith that anything concrete would be done to cushion our losses or stagnation. The government is really not doing anything about it”.

He observed that the inability to take out mortgages by investors and individuals was the set back in the development of the built environment, explaining that ”that accounts for why a whole lot of buildings are being put up for sale and no one was coming for them, even the ones being marked down for very little profit are still on the shelf if I must say so”

He said “we have come to the realisation that to continue to do business in the housing sector in Nigeria, 99 percent would have to be private sector driven”.

Tonye Nria-Dappa