GIS Emerges Winner Of FRCN Kids Football Challenge

Great International School(GIS), of Port Harcourt emerged winners of the maiden edition of Treasure FM football kids challenge, which ended last Friday at the Treasure FM football field.

They defeated De-Divine Shammah International School of Port Harcourt 3 -0 to lift the trophy, while Nycebreed International School defeated Goshen Model School with same result to win the third place.

Briefing Sports journalists shortly after the match the chairman of the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Hon. Solomon Eke, lauded Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for organizing such tournament in his area.

Hon Eke who was also the special guest of honour at the event said Sports is one important thing that brings peace and harmony amongst students and also keeps them away from social vices.

“I am very happy for this tournament because is taking place in my LGA for the first time in the state. I thank and encourage the FRCN for giving the students opportunity to compete.

The Chairman donated N50, 000 naira for the first winner, N30,000 for the first runner up and N20,00 for the third place winner. Trophies were also presented to best player award and the best behaved team.

