Former Commissioner Tasks Govts On Establishment Of Mathematical Centre

A former commissioner for Higher Education in Rivers State, Professor (Mrs) Mildred Amakiri has attributed the rising failures of students in mathematics in the country to fear of the subject.

Prof (Mrs) Amakiri who said this during the presentation of prize to winners of the maiden edition of the Iyalla Amakiri Foundation for Youth Development Mathematics Competition for Junior Secondary School (JSS) III in Okrika Local Government Areas stressed the need for the establishment of a mathematical centre in the country.

She said that the proposed centre should be equipped with mathematical toys and computers that will make children to develop interest in the subject.

The former commissioner who was a former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RSUST) now Rivers State University said that knowledge of mathematics was needed to grow the country’s Grass Demostic Product (GDP).

According to her, mathematics is now compulsory for admission into universities irrespective of the career of choice.

She said that the Iyalla Amakiri Foundation for Youth Development Mathematics Competition was to groom students in mathematics not only in Okrika Local Government Area but the entire state, adding that the maiden edition has livedup to its expectation as over /9000 students from various schools participated.

Also speaking Prof. Sotonye Amakiri congratulated the winners for their impressive feat, stressing that they are now role models to other students as far as the competition was concerned.