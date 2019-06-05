Fidelity Bank To Assist SMEs Deepen Online Visibility

The Executive Director, Shared Services, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs Chijioke Ugochukwu,yesterday in Lagos said the bank was poised to assist SMEs to establish and deepen their online visibility to grow their businesses.

Represented by the Divisional Head, Managed SMEs, Mr Osaigbovo Omorogbe, Ugochukwu said that the gesture was consistent with the bank’s larger mission of making financial services easy and accessible to customers.

The director added that in pursuance of its commitment to help MSMEs build capacity, the bank recently entered into a partnership with WhoGoHost, a technology company.

“The partnership will provide value-added, significantly discounted offerings (websites and hosting) to small business owners who subscribe to the bank’s tailored SME banking products and services.

“Indeed, as an SME focused bank, we are happy to create yet again, another sustainable, low cost platform to help SMEs establish and deepen their online visibility in pursuit of sustained growth for their businesses,’’ Ugochukwu said.

The CEO, WhoGoHost, Mr Toba Obaniyi, said that he was delighted to partner with Fidelity Bank in assisting SMEs have online visibility to grow their businesses.

Obaniyi said that the partnership was tailored with support channels that would be of immense benefit to SMEs who keyed to it.

The CEO noted that having an online presence in the contemporary business environment was critical to the success of any business.

According to him, Fidelity Bank is a pacesetter in SME development because of their passion to see SMEs succeed.

Reports that Fidelity Bank’s SME forum is held monthly to build the capacity of SMEs and to position them for global competitiveness.