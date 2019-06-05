FCT Residents Didn’t Vote For Me – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, as necessary evil for not voting for him during the February 23 presidential election.

He also pleaded with political leaders especially his supporters not to complain against his administration to avoid sending negative signals that would make his government unpopular.

Buhari said this while assuring residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, that his administration will do everything possible to protect them.

The President spoke when he received residents of the FCT who paid him Sallah homage at the Presidential Villa, yesterday in Abuja.

He said, “I want to appreciate the number two man of the country (Prof. YemiOsinbajo) because he knows what we are going through very quietly. I am very pleased that you came with this very powerful constituency…

“I Appeal to you to remain exemplary so that those under you will know that the country is doing very well. If you break down and complain, the impact will reverberate all over and then, government will not be popular and whatever efforts we are making will not be appreciated.

“I have just spoken to the senator on my left (Philip Aduda) and I told him that his constituency did not vote for me. So I was very pleased that when they made the arrangement they put him very far away from me. I have all the results of all constituencies.

“I am not threatening FCT because to make FCT secure is to make myself secure and the Vice President. I think they are are necessary evil that was why they decided to vote for PDP.

“First port of call whenever I visit any local government was to visit the community leader for understanding and support.

“I am very pleased that Nigerians understand me that although I was a governor, minister of petroleum and one time head of state, people know I don’t have a lot of money to give.

“So when I went round, I smiled and greeted them and I think it has helped. Because by the time I went to campaign for my second and last term constitutionally, I visited all the states this time around, some two states in a day, I thank God for giving me the stamina to do it.

“What impressed me most was the turn out in all the states and FCT. The number of those who turned out are more than what anyone can afford to pay or force to come and listen. So I am very pleased that a lot of Nigerians have voted me, sympathized with me for what I went through between 2003 and 2019.

“I went to court up to Supreme Court and in 2011, I went to court for eight months. And in the last one, God answered our prayers and gave us victory, and brought in technology through the permanent voters card, (PVC) And INEC said whoever is aggrieved should go to court.

“You all know as much as I know that most of my supporters are looking for the next day’s meal, we don’t have money to give. In 2011, I said God dey, in 2015 God brought technology PVC and that is how we won.

“I thank you very much for those of you who suffered very much to support me. And I congratulate you for being happy that I made it and I assure you that I will continue to do my best inspite of the toughness of my neighbours.”