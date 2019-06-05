Experts Want Policy Framework For Construction Industry

Some operators in the building construction sector recently lamented that there was no laid-down policy framework on government’s plans and projections for the sector.

The operators in separate interviews with The Tide in Lagos complained about the slow construction activities across the country.

According to the operators, President Muhammadu Buhari in his second term, needs to outline what his administration intend to actualise in the sector in the next four years.

A former President of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Mr Chucks Omeife, said that setting targets for the sector would create room for follow-up by the citizens and professionals, if government failed to deliver.

Omeife said that lack of articulated policy framework on government plans was the cause of numerous uncompleted and abandoned housing/infrastructure projects across the country.

“In the building and construction industry, what one hears is that the Federal Government is doing housing project in one place or the other without a framework on what government plans to do or how it intends to actualise it.

“For instance, the government can come out to state that it wants to build 500 housing units in each state every year. This will enable the citizens to understand the direction of the development and be able to follow up on the project in case the government deviates.

“Availability of policy framework on government’s proposed plan stimulates development because it provides a picture of what the government wants to achieve; how it wants to achieve it; what it requires for actualisation and when it will be completed,’’ the former NIOB president said.

The Vice-President, Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), Mr Olayemi Shonubi, said there was need for government to re-examine the way multinational construction companies are currently managed.

Shonubi said that government should come up with a policy that would influence the ownership structure of multinational construction firms in Nigeria.

According to him, the few construction activities in the country are being handled by multinational construction companies.

“Nigeria should benefit from the experience of other countries.

“For instance, the South Korean Government enacted a law known as the Engineering Services Law (ESPL), which compels registered engineering firms in South Korea to have at least one South Korean professional engineer.