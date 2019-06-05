Expert Advocates Defensive Training For Company Drivers

The Operation Manager of ACE Driving Centre, Port Harcourt, Mr Tainunokuro Fuayefika Loveday has stressed the need for all company drivers and motorists to undergo training on defencive driving in a reputable government approved and accredited training school in order to enhance safety and curb road accident.

Fuayefika in an interview with The Tide in his office in Port Harcourt said such training would enable the trainee to have full knowledge of the road signs, “learn to drive defencively and not offensively, know vehicle handling and care, as well as a good knowledge of what professional driving is all about”.

He said such training at a government accredited school for company drivers is necessary, as it would help to save lives, company assets and time.

He said that companies should as a matter of priority ensure that all their drivers, be it convoy, truck, heavy duty and industrial lift machines amongst others are trained by an accredited driving school.

The operational manager further called on the federal and state government to introduce road safety education into the school curriculum from primary, secondary and tertiary institution, in order to catch them young as obtained in other countries.

According to him, introduction of drivers’ education in schools would help to reduce illegality on road and afford them the theoretical aspect before they enroll in a government accredited driving school for the practical after their educational career from 18 years and above, adding that it would also help curb accident rate on the road.

Fuayefika also called for frequent public enlightenment by the National Orientation Agency (NOA), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other relevant authorities to safe lives.

The stakeholder in road transport however, condemned the manner in which some convoy or company drivers flout traffic laws by driving one way with screen blasts and appealed to the relevant authorities to also take appropriate action to serve as deterrent to others.

He advised motorists to always be on alert mentally and physically, adding the need for those with bad sight to go for proper eye test, avoid driving in the rain or at night, do not drive and make calls, do not drink and drive, so not carry overload or over-speed, ensure vehicle is in sound condition and obey road signs as the lives of others are in the hands of the drivers.

The manager warned that unexpected accidents causes injury, leads to death, permanent disability, stressing that drivers and the vehicle should rest after three hours movement to avoid fatique.

He commended the Rivers State Government for the good road network and hoped that all internal roads will be constructed during the second tenure of Governor Nyesom Wike and called on VIO’s and other law enforcement agencies to carry out their constitutional duties professionally.