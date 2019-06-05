Emir Tasks Politicians On Security Of Lives, Property

The Emir of Zazzau and Chairman, Kaduna State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, Dr Shehu Idris, yesterday urged elected officers to prioritise security of lives and property of Nigerians above any other issue.

He made the appeal while delivering a speech to mark the 1440 AH/2019 Eid-el-Fitr celebration at his palace in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Eid-el-Fitr celebration signals the end of Ramadan fasting performed by Islamic faithful across the world.

The traditional ruler observed that security of lives and property was paramount, hence the need for government at all levels to accord it the desired attention it deserves to attain peace and prosperity.

He said: “We want to appeal to all elected officers to do everything possible to fulfill their campaign promises and endeavour to carry all manner of people along toward all-inclusive government for peace and tranquility to prevail.

“We want them to accord special attention to security of lives and property, they should also ensure the provision of sound and quality education, ease access to healthcare and farm inputs and implements, and other social amenities.”

The Emir appreciated Gov. Nasiru el-Rufai for executing meaningful and developmental projects across the state in the last four years, especially in the area of peace, education, fight against drug abuse and banditry, among others.

“We want to use this medium to extend our Sallah message to His Excellency, Gov. Nasiru el-Rufai, and applaud him for his zeal and determination to restore lasting peace in the state.

“It will not be out of order to use this opportunity to congratulate you for taking oath of office for the second term, we pray and hope Almighty Allah will guide you aright and give you wisdom to take Kaduna to greater heights.

“We pray Almighty Allah will give you the strength to build upon the successes already established and we urge our subjects to continue to cooperate with the security agencies by providing useful information toward stemming criminality,” he pleaded.

The monarch appealed to federal and state governments and lawmakers to be united to pursue a common goal of rebuilding the economy toward making it among the top economies globally.

He also advised government to introduce more programmes to empower people to enable them become self-reliant in both rural and urban areas.

The Emir encouraged Muslims to sustain the lessons learnt during Ramadan such as humility, fear of Almighty Allah, forgiveness, obedience, care for the poor, needy and orphans, among other good virtues.

“These are good lessons worthy of retention by Muslims. As good Muslims, you are not expected to indulge in social vices after the month of Ramadan.