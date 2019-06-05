Ekiti PDP Chairman Slams APC Over Oni’s Suspension

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State, Chief Gboyega Oguntuwase, has berated the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress and the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, for suspending a former governor of the state, Chief Segun Oni.

Oguntuwase, who said the suspension was a fallout of lack of internal democracy and absence of liberty, alleged that it was part of Fayemi’s ploy to silence opposition within the APC.

He spoke with journalists in Ado Ekiti, the state capital on Monday.

He said, “Fayemi has distanced a few people in the APC away- Oni; Presidential Adviser on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu; and everybody he feels can offer quality advice.

“This is torturing opposition within the APC.”

Oni was suspended for allegedly not honouring the invitation of the party in his ward

He was invited to answer questions bordering on allegations of anti-party activities.

Oguntuwase added, “As Ekiti people who are concerned with whatever happens within the political space of the state, we disagree totally with every situation that will not allow for internal democracy and liberty within the APC.

“When a man says this is my opinion concerning whether you are entitled to contest or not, then he is entitled to suspension and maybe consequent expulsion. What is the sin of Ojudu? He wanted to be governor too. What stops him, what disqualifies him from being Ekiti governor?

“Let people decide. These are people that played critical roles in the first term of Fayemi.”

But the state APC Deputy Chairman, Sola Elesin, said the PDP should stop dabbling into other party’s internal affairs.

He said, “They (PDP leaders) are not in the right perspective to know whether we have internal democracy in our party.

“Are we members of the same political party or are we operating on the same level? We have our constitution which we follow and they have theirs. Why do they need to dabble into our own internal affair?”