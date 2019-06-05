Court Remands Man, 50, For Defiling Minor

A Port Harcourt Chief Magistrate Court presided over by F.N. Amanze has remanded in prison custody one Dickson Umoh, aged 50, for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl, Blessing Saturday.

Mr. Umoh, who resides at N0 118 Old Aba Road, Rumuogba, Port Harcourt was alleged to have committed the crime on the 10th day of March, 2019 in Rumuogba in Port Harcourt magisterial district.

The accused person was said to have committed an offence punishable under section 32(1)(2) of the child rights act 203. No 26, laws of the federation.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and the matter was adjourned to the 7th of June, 2019.

According to International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), it received a call about the sexual abuse of the minor.

The group said when they spoke with the victim, she said, the accused person was forcefully having carnal knowledge of her every night.

Blessing Saturday narrated how the accused had threatened to stop paying her school fees if she refused.

She explained that when it became unbearable she reported to the man’s children who pleaded with her not to report to their mother, who might run away.

Favour Harry