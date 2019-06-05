Council Boss Advocates Use Of Vigilante

The Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State, Mr. Solomon Eke, has said that vigilante group would be used in communities as part of efforts to tighten security in the area.

He said this during the inauguration of the Mgbuesilaru Community Development Committee CCDC) and Youth Association last Friday in the community.

Hon Eke noted that improving the security situation in the state was part of Governor Nyesom Wike’s marching order on community leaders in a recent meeting held in Government House, Port Harcourt.

The council chairman told the two bodies that their operatives must be within the ambit of the law as the council would not tolerate any form of laziness.

He also pointed out that the LGA had the wherewithal to handle any form of security challenge, going by the avalanche of security agencies hosted by the LGA.

According to him, gone were the days when community leaders used their positions for self-aggrandizement, his administration would not fail to expose any group or individual who might attempt to operate outside the scope of their operations.

Corroborating the council boss, HRH Eze Morgan N. Amadi, Eze Oha Okporo Okwurusi kingdom, maintained that the kingdom would not hesitate to remove any group or individual working for their own selfish gains.

He said all efforts must be channeled toward improving the security situation, stressing that without improved security, it would be difficult to record meaningful development in the area.

Eze Amadi warned against any form of sharp practices among the two newly inaugurated bodies, assuring them of the support and cooperation of the community.

Responding on behalf of the Magbuesilaru CDC and youth association, the CDC chairman, Mr Promise Wobo Iwezor, who thanked the Eze Oha Okporo for the event, promised to work assiduously to ensure that the needful was done in the community.

Eze. Kerr Iwezor; Emohua Local Government Chairman Him Tom Aliezi; the police, NSCDC and representatives of the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs were in attendance during the-inauguration.

The Tide also learnt that the Obio/Akpor Council boss was in league with sister LGAs like Emohua in an attempt to curb insecurity in the areas.