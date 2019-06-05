CILT Wants More Investment In Nigeria’s Transport Infrastructure

Experts in Logistics and Transport have called on the federal government to address transport infrastructure gap in the country to enable the sector to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s economic development.

They made the call at the Executive Stakeholders’ Forum organised by Abuja branch of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), in Abuja, recently.

The event theme “Vision and Strategy for the 21st Century Logistics and Transport Organisation’’, opined that an efficient transport infrastructure and effective logistics were prerequisite for local businesses and foreign investors to operate successfully.

The Assistant Director of Administration, CILT, Mr Reynolds Shodeinde said that poor transport infrastructure and low public investments in transport would lead to increased costs for firms to operate and also loss of attractiveness to investors.

According to him, good quality and seamless intermodal transport infrastructure has a notable effect on cost levels.

“Researchers have found that an improvement in infrastructure will reduce costs by 11 to 12 per cent, more so in the industry under review to which we all belong.

“Conscious of these facts, Nigerian government is taking proactive measures to reduce the country’s logistics costs in relation to its gross domestic product, by paying special attention to developing appropriate logistics and transport policies to accommodate the needs of economic development,’’ he said.

Shodeinde however, commended the government for its recent effort in addressing some of the infrastructure gaps in the marine, rail and aviation sub-sectors of the economy.

He said that the completion of Abuja-Kaduna rail line, Lagos-Ibadan line, construction of Lekki Deep Seaport and the construction of four international terminals in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano airports were commendable.

According to him, a country aspiring to national prosperity must not overlook logistics and transport for they are the life wire and backbone of all flourishing economies.

An Assistant Chief Public Relations Officer at Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, Joseph Nashakyaa said that efficient transport infrastructure must be developed to enhance efficiency of the sector.

Nashakyaa, who presented a paper titled: “The Role of Logistics and Transport in National Economic Development’’ said that no nation could make significant leap without efficient and effective logistics and transport services.

He added that all other sectors of the economy revolved around transport and logistics, saying that nothing significant can be achieved without the sector.