Catholic Priest Harps On Unity Among Christians

A renowned Catholic priest, Msgr Pius Kii has urged Christians in Nigeria and the world at large to make unity, tolerance and brotherliness as core virtues of Christianity irrespective of their religions.

Kii gave this advice while delivering his Homily during the interdenominational thanksgiving church service organised by the management of the Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu, Orowurukwo, Port Harcourt to herald the 31st convocation ceremony of the university at Our Lady Seat of Wisdom Catholic Chaplaincy, RSU campus.

The priest averred that the proliferation of Churches among the Christian community was responsible for degeneration of religion to public nuisance, adding that such proliferation gave rise to departure from societal norms in the country.

According to him, God’s original intention was for man to put their divine gift, endowment and talent together for the unity and not for the establishment of personal churches.

“Today, the proliferation of churches in the society has caused social error everybody with his own idea of religion. We should as christians collaborate each other ,we need to condemn division among ourselves”, adding that such practise in Christendom today was not what Christ prayed for”.

The clergy who captioned his sermon “may they become perfectly one!” urged the management of the university to be united in all their dealings in order to excel.

Kii opined that the church expect the university to encourage their students to find truth and have mutual understanding with one another in pursuit of their academic quest.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Blessing Didia said the thanksgiving was organised to thank God for his mercies toward the school over the years as well as to ask for his guidance for the forthcoming convocation ceremony slated for this weekend.

Later in an interview with newsmen, the Chairman of Senate Ceremonial Committee, Prof Macson Ahiakwo said with the successful hosting of the thanksgiving service the coast was clear for the convocation ceremony this Saturday.