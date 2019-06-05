…As PDP Advises Against Violence

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged persons behind violence attacks and bloodletting in the country to have a rethink and join in the efforts at rebuilding the country.

The party made the call in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday in Abuja, to felicitate with Muslim faithfuls on the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

It said that the successful completion of the Ramadan pointed to the triumph of Nigerians’ collective faith in God over the vicissitudes of life, both as individuals and as a nation.

“The PDP urges Nigerians not to forget the eternal lessons of Eid-el-Fitr, but to always bring them to bear in all aspects of life, particularly in our dealings with one another.

“Nigerians, especially those in leadership positions, should use the occasion to rekindle the spirit of honesty, selflessness, care and love for others, so as to guarantee a united, stable and prosperous nation.

“The party also beckons on those behind various acts of violence and bloodletting in our nation to have a rethink, retrace their steps and join in the effort to rebuild our nation for the good of all,” the statement said.

It urged all compatriots to use the occasion to reach out and share with those that were hurting, particularly the sick, the deprived as well as victims of acts of violence in various parts of the country.

“The party wishes Nigerians happy Eid-el-Fitr celebrations,” it said.