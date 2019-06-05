APC Crisis: Be Humble, Oyegun Mocks Oshiomhole

A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has fired back at the current chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Oyegun, in a statement yesterday, accused Oshiomhole of looking for scapegoats rather than focusing on his personal failings as the serving party chairman.

Oyegun was reacting to an earlier statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam LanreIssa-Onilu, which described the leadership of ex-National Chairman as a replica of the undisciplined and iniquitous style of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

In the statement signed by Ray Morphy, Public Affairs Adviser to Chief Odigie-Oyegun, the immediate past APC Chairman said his era was the golden era of the party.

“Oshiomhole should not destroy what others had laboured to build. If he needs tutorial on how to run a party, he should ask for it civilly. John Oyegun will be more than happy to help.

“The Oshiomhole Executive is about a year in office, why does he find it hard to function without looking for excuses and scape goats? It is common knowledge that Oshiomhole ran the most fraudulent primaries in the history of politics in Nigeria.

“Recall that INEC said so when it adjudged Oshiomhole primaries as the worst so far. The courts are saying the same thing today by upturning many APC primaries for being undemocratic and less than fair. Was it Oyegun who ran the primaries?”