AG Lauds Building Of Okrika Branch NBA

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Rivers State, Dr. Zaccheus Adango has expressed optimism that the new Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Okrika Branch Secretariat when completed will be beneficial to the people and the state in terms of projecting the image of the profession.

Dr. Adango, who was represented by a Legal Officer in the State Ministry of Justice, Sekidinka Obie Jumboye made the assertion at the 2019 seminar and ground breaking ceremony of the secretariat complex at Abam Ama in Okrika Local Government Area recently.

He said the Rivers State Government would not hesitate to map out programmes and policies that would encourage professionals in the state and recalled that Okrika ethnic extraction produced some of best legal minds in the state.

He said the Rivers State Government was desirous to ensure that they provide a conducive working environment for the professionals and stressed that the complex when completed would surely enhance performance of the members to the society and the state in general.

The Commissioner noted that with the building of the branch secretariat, legal practitioners within and outside the area would have the opportunity to fraternize with one another for better justice delivery.

Dr. Adango thanked the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for building Okrika branch of the NBA and added that he was happy to be part of the history making ceremony and the building would be one of the best.

Also speaking, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Chairman of the occasion, Faye Dikio said the secretariat would be beneficial to every legal practitioner and lauded members of the branch for their initiative, while urging them to embrace the project and be committed to the branch.

Earlier, the Chairman, NBA Okrika Branch, Bar Golden Taniuno expressed gratitude to a former President of NBA, Austin Alegeh during whose tenure the branch was created and opined that Okrika as a clan had produced great legal minds and noted that the branch was prepared to create a platform for lawyers to continue to enhance and enrich their professional knowledge in practice.

Chidinma Ojekwe