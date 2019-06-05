8th Synod Calls For Security Of Lives, Properties

The Third session of the Eight Synod of the Diocese of Niger Delta North, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion ended in Port Harcourt last Sunday with a call on the Federal and state governments to ensure the security of lives and property of Nigerians.

A12-point communiqué, signed by Bishop, Diocese of Niger Delta North/President of Synod, Rt. Revd Wisdom Budu Ihunwo and Diocesan Chancellor Sir Barr. Emeka Ichoku, condemned the wanton killings and the resurgence of cultism and cult-related clashes in some parts of Rivers, Kaduna, Benue, Gombe States among others and called on the government to stem the tide.

The Diocese congratulated President Mahammadu Buhari, and his Vice Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, governors, senators and all the honourable members of House of Representatives on their elections/ re-elections in the 2019 elections.

The 5-day Synod which was held at St. Thomas Anglican Church, Diobu, Port Harcourt commended Barr. Nyesom Wike, and his Deputy Dr. Mrs. Ipalibo Harry Banigo for being magnanimous in victory by extending a hand of fellowship to their political opponents in order to move the state forward.

The Synod attended by over 500 delegates also called on the judiciary to uphold justice and integrity as the third arm of government in order to instill confidence in the people and appealed to the federal government to diversify the economy by increasing involvement in natural resources such as agriculture and solid minerals.

While appreciating the guest speaker, Rt. Revd Henry Okeke, Bishop, Mbamili Diocese for expounding the theme of the Synod. “Occupy Till I Come”.