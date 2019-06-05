36 Bag First Class As RSU Graduates

A total of 36 students who bagged first class honours would be among the 2,896 graduating from the Rivers State University (RSU) during the 31st convocation ceremony of the university this Saturday.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Blessing Didia disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt, last Monday, on the activities lined up for the 31st convocation ceremony of the institution.

The vice chancellor, who was represented by the Chairman, Senate Ceremonial Committee, Prof Macson Ahiakwo, said the 2019 convocation would witness remarkable improvements compared to previous years.

The VC disclosed that activities heralding the convocation had already begun with an interdenominational church service.

The vice chancellor while giving the breakdown of the graduands, said a total of 88 students would be awarded Philosophy of Education (PhD) in various disciplines, 625 for Masters degrees (MSc), 115 for Post Graduate Diploma (PGD), while 2,058 would be receiving first degree certificates.

He explained that the students were doing well, adding that the institution has been discharging its corporate social responsibility (CSR) to the state and national development by contributing to human capital development, among others.

Didia while thanking the staff, students as well as principal staff for their resilience and commitment towards the development and success of the university in recent times, said the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who is the only visitor to the institution, and other notable personalities, have confirmed their readiness to grace the occasion this weekend.