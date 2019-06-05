12th All Africa Games: Four Athletes For Lagos Judo Trials

The Lagos State Judo Association, yesterday said four athletes will represent the state at national trials organised by the Nigeria Judo Federation ahead of the 12th All African Games.

Tunde Salawu, secretary of the association, told newsmen that the trials would hold between June 7 and June 9 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Salawu said the athletes were invited by the federation to select athletes that would represent the country at the Games, scheduled for Aug. 19 to Aug. 30 in Rabat, Morocco.

The athletes are Olumide Adetipe, Akintunde Samson, Akintunde Adewunmi, Adeyanju Bukola and Kafayat Adepoju.

“Four of our athletes have been invited by the national federation to be part of the national trials in preparation for the 12 All African Games and they will all participate in the senior category,’’ he said.

Salawu added that the Chairman of the association, DCP Tunji Disu has approved a three-day training camp for the athletes to enhance their performance at the trials.

He said that the athletes resumed camping, yesterday at the National Stadium, under the supervision of the Lagos State Judo Coaches, to sharpen their skills.

“The training camp would go a long way to boost their chances to represent the country at the Games,’’ he said.