Workers, Group Hail Wike’s New Pension Law …As Gov Assents To Four Bills

The successful passage and eventual signing into law of a new pension bill in Rivers State by Governor Nyesom Wike, is generating positive reactions by workers and groups in the state.

A senior civil servant in the state, Mr Chidi Amadi, said the new law has rekindled the hope of workers in the state.

According to him: “The past few years have given workers a sleepless night on what would be their fate if they get to retirement period considering the hell of experience by retirees.

“Because of the Contributory Pension Law, which delayed retirees from getting their pension money. This obnoxious law unfortunately denied some late retirees who suffered, and could not get their pension money while alive.

“I commend Governor Wike for signing the new law as it has brought an end to such a sad moment in the history of pension in the state”.

Another worker, George Barine, also expressed gratitude to the law makers and the governor of the state for the actualisation of the new pension law.

He said: “I will be due for retirement next month and all this while I have been imagining how I would retire and loose my pension benefit as a result of the contributory pension scheme that exposes pensioners to such a nightmare.

“Governor Wike has done so well in the state. But the joy of this new law being passed by the state assembly and now accented to by the governor is great. I commend the Governor for this show of concern”.

Reacting in a similar vein, Mrs Gladys Wegbom, another senior civil servant in the state lauded the speed with which the 8th Assembly concluded the bill and the eventual signing into law by the governor.

“In spit the suffering by retirees, the new bill has ushered in a new hope.

“Thank you my governor for bringing to an end the regime of contributory pension scheme which has done so much harm to innocent workers who served the state diligently but were allowed to suffer while some even died without enjoying their rewards”.

Also expressing happiness to the new pension law, Publicity Director of South-South Youth Consultative Enlightenment and Mobilisation Council (SYCEMOC), Comrade Christian Nnodim, said the new era is a source for celebration.

Nnodim said the old pension law was anti- progressive and a landmark setback for workers.

He said: “In all ramifications, the old contributory pension law was poorly initiated and poorly implemented. I give kudos to the governor of Rivers state and the immediate past assembly for changing the ugly narrative”.

Another group, the Niger Delta Youth Coalition (NDYC), hailed the governor for signing the new pension bill into law, saying it would alleviates the hardship being faced by retirees in the state.

The National Coordinator of NDYC, Prince Emmanuel Ogba, stated that it unfortunate that some innocent retirees who served the state died without their pension because of the old law.

“But it is a source of joy that the administration of Wike saw the need to quickly reverse the ugly trend. He has done well.

“However, let the government consider the interest of workers and pay them arrears of promotion which were denied them for past years in the state”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has assented to four key bills passed by the House of Assembly for the good governance of the state.

The bills signed into law by the Rivers State Governor include: Rivers State Multi-Door Courthouse Law (No 2 of 2019), Rivers State Arbitration Law (No 3 of 2019), Rivers State Pension Reform Law (No 4 of 2019) and Rivers State College of Health Sciences and Management Technology Law (No. 5 of 2019).

Wike said that the (No 3 of 2019), Rivers State Pension Reform Law (No 4 of 2019) will help in resolving the challenges generated by the Contributory Pension scheme.

He said that the state government was committed to ensuring that civil servants and pensioners are catered for, with the challenges they faced completely addressed.

The governor said that the Arbitration Law will help in the resolution of several legal conflicts without resorting to litigation.

He, however, explained that he was likely to seek an amendment of the Rivers State College of Health Sciences and Management Technology Law (No. 5 of 2019) because some stakeholders have raised concerns.

The governor commended the Rivers State House of Assembly for their commitment to the development of the state.

“If you are given the privilege to serve, put in your best for the people. These four years given to us, we will do more for our people.

“I urge the House of Assembly to continue to make laws for the development of Rivers State”, he said.

He called on the state House of Assembly to pass more bills during his second term.

In his remarks, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ikuinyi Ibani congratulated the Rivers State governor on his second term inauguration.

“What you are doing for Rivers State serves as a beacon of hope for the present generation”, he said.

He said the goal of the state Assembly was service to the people of Rivers State.

“In the Assembly, our goal is Service First. That is why you can assent to four Bill’s in one day”.