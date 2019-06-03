Wike Takes Oath For 2nd Term

Amidst thousands of enthusiastic Rivers people, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and his Deputy, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, last Wednesday, took Oath of office to commence their second term administration.

The Chief Judge of the state, Justice Adama Inyie Iyaye- Lamikanra administered the oath of office on them.

The event which took place at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, marked a huge celebration by the high and low in the state.

In his inauguration speech, the governor commended Rivers people for their strong support which made it possible to emerge victorious in spite the odds.

He promised to give his second term his all in appreciation of the renewed mandate and solicited for continued support.

Four key bills were signed into law by Gov Nyesom Wike, Friday in Government House, Port Harcourt. That marked the valedictory session of the 8th Assembly.

They include the Rivers State Multi-Door Courthouse Law ( No 2 of 2019), Rivers State Arbitration Law ( No 3 of 2019), Rivers State Pension Reform Law ( No 4 of 2019), and the Rivers State College of Health Sciences and Management Technology Law ( No 5 of 2019).

The governor described the four bills as key and commended the speaker and members of the House for working hard , stressing that the new laws would help the state.

The governor particularly noted that the new pension law would bring to an end the crisis between the Head of Service and various labour unions who had been kicking against it.

He said, With the new law, the challenge faced by retirees who could not easily get their retirement benefit has become a thing of the past.

Also last Friday, Governor Wike honoured Comoribo Catherine, the police officer who led the parade during the second term inauguration ceremony.

The honour was in appreciation of the officer’s capacity and competence. She was rewarded with N5 million by the governor as encouragement.

Another major event in the week under review was inauguration of a seven- man committee to investigate the financial transactions of the 23 local government areas in the state between May 2018- May 2019.

The committee has the Deputy Governor, Ipalibo Harry- Banigo as its chairman while the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information and Communications as secretary.

The governor urging the committee to ensure that no council officials or top politicians to influence their work. He gave them three weeks to submit their report.

The deputy governor commended the governor for reposing confidence in members of the committee and assured that the committee would do their best to do a job that the state will be proud of.

On last Thursday, the governor ordered immediate demolition of shanties in and around the state government owned Government Craft Development Centre.

He expressed worry that the shanties were defacing the school environment and also harbouring criminals. On the following day, being Friday, all the shanties were

demolished by the state government.

Wike addressed street traders, roadside mechanics, illegal motor park operators, National Union of Road Transport Workers and other artisans operating in Port Harcourt.

The Governor who expressed dismay over the way the artisans have messed up the city gave them one month to vacate the roads.

The Anglican Bishop of Niger Delta North, Rt Rev Wisdom Budu Ihunwo paid a courtesy visit to the governor, Friday in Government House, last week.

