Three UNICAL Students Bag Suspension For Cultism, Robbery

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Zana Akpagu has approved the suspension of three students of the institution for alleged involvement in criminal activities.

The suspension which was made known in a release signed by the Registrar of the institution, Mr. Moses Abang stated that Bassey Ekpenyong Divine, a 400- level student of the Department of Sociology was suspended for forgery of GSS result sheets.

The release further stated that Ofem Hope David, a 300-level student of the Department of Theatre, Film and Media Studies was also suspended over a Robbery case while Collins Oden Agbor, a 300-level student of the Department of Genetics and Biotech was suspended for cultism.

According to the release, the aforementioned students are hereby suspended from their academic programmes in the University, stressing that they are to stay away from campus while preparing to appear before the Students’ Disciplinary Committee for further investigation.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar