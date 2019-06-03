Super Eagles Open Camp In Asaba

Nigeria was expected to begin preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in Asaba yesterday.

Tidesport source reported on Friday that the technical adviser of the Super Eagles arrived the country on Wednesday to kick start the preparation and invited players, alongside the technical crew, were expected to start arriving in Asaba from Sunday.

Delta State has become the new home for Nigeria National teams after playing host to the international friendly between the Super Eagles and Uganda’s Cranes in November 2018, The Stephen Keshi Stadium also hosted AFCON qualifier between the Super Eagles and Seychelles not forgetting the friendly match with Egypt.

The Eagles will take on Warriors of Zimbabwe, at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Saturday, 8th June, before departing the country for the second phase of their camping in the Egyptian city of Ismailia.

Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, and Kelechi Iheanacho are already in the Country and therefore expected to be the early arrival in Camp.