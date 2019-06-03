SON Advocates FG, State Agencies’ Synergy

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has called for synergy between federal and state agencies in the planning and implementation of the country’s economic policies.

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer (DG/CEO) of the organisation, Mr Anthony Aboloma made the call at a sensitisation workshop on SON Certification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Tanks and Vessels organised in collaboration with NIPOL Global Resources Limited in Port Harcourt.

The director, who was represented by the regional coordinator, South South, S.A. Babaji, said that some states were missing a lot from the Federal Government because of political differences and non-participation in federal government programmes.

According to him, federal, state and even local government agencies are supposed to see themselves as partners in progress, instead of allowing politics to divide the country, pointing out that their collaboration would bring about rapid development across the country.

Aboloma observed that Nigeria was not making good use of its democracy just as the legislature is not living up to its responsibility of legislating on important issues that affect the people, adding that lack of adequate funding by the federal government since 1971 had been a major challenge to the SON.

In his presentation on SON certification of LPG vessels and tanks, Engr. Ololade Ayoola cautioned on the use of LPG gas cylinder which he said was disastrous if not handled carefully, stressing the need for proper certification and inspection of the LPG cylinder before use as it is the fastest combustible material endowed to Nigeria.

He advised fabricators or manufacturers of the LPG gas cylinders to always comply with the standard requirements and ensure quality standards of their products to remain in business as deviation from set standards would lead to withdrawal of their certificate and subsequent closure of their business.

In his remark, the vice chairman, Nigeria Association of LPG marketers (NALPGAM), Rivers State Chapter, Chief Ogbonna Sam Okoro described the sensitization workshop as a right step in the right direction as it exposed both manufacturers, dealers and users of LPG gas cylinders to understand the product and how to use it. He urged the Department Petroleum Research (DPR) to collaborate with manufactuers of LPG gas cylinder and other stakeholders to ensure greater performance.

Shedie Okpara