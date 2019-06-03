RSG Opens Education Endowment Account For 12 Students

The Rivers State Government has opened an education endowment account domiciled with the Zenith Bank of Nigeria in port Harcourt for 12 students selected from both public and private schools in the state .

The endowment account formed parts of the state government’s efforts in partnership with the state Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation to guarantee the future educational pursuit of the youths in the state

The beneficiaries of the scheme include two students who were drawn from Wisdom Child Int’l ,GGSS Rumuememe, Enitonia High School,Trinity School, Abundant Grace Intl School as well as CPS, Rumueme who participated in this year’s Children’s Day celebration debate competition on the topic: “Nutrition as a Catalyst for Child Development”

The debate competition were part of the programme put in place by the Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation to celebrate the 2019 edition on children day in the state. Four secondary schools and two primary schools from both public and private schools in the state participated in the debate competition.

At the end of the competition, Government Girls Secondary School, Rumueme came first position for the secondary schools category with 16 points, while Abundant Grace Int’l School came first for the primary schools category with 18 points.

Our correspondent reports that the first position in the competition were given #50,000,second position, #40,000,while 3rd and 4th positions were give twenty thousand naira each

Speaking while handing over the money to the various students and pupils at the Isaac Boro Park in Port Harcourt, last week, venue of the international children’s day celebration, the wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Suzzette Eberechi nyesom wike represented by Mrs Maltilda Rufus Godwins, wife of the State head of service commended the students and pupils who participated in the debate competition, adding that their brilliant performances were a strong indications that schools in the state are doing well.

She commended the teachers for their hard work in moudling the students and pupils under their care.