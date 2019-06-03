RSG Determined To Fill Gap In Education -Banigo

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, says the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration was determined to fill in the gaps and smoothen all the rough edges in the educational system to enable our children get the best education.

Banigo stated this during the Prize Giving Day and Valedictory Thanksgiving Service of Emarid College Igwuruta, Port Harcourt, last Saturday.

She said that the governor has continued to improve the quality of public schools through renovations and reconstruction of new ones across the 23 local government areas but noted that there is still more to be done.

Banigo, who said stern disciplinary measures would be taken against managers of public schools who impose illegal levies on the students and parents, expressed government’s determination to partner with the private sector to improve the quality of education in the state.

“This is why when we see the private sector working diligently to improve education we are pleased to partner with such institutions to strive for excellence”, she stressed.

The deputy governor advised the grandaunts to see themselves as future leaders and stay away from detractors in order to fulfil their God given destinies.

In his remarks the Director of Emarid College, Pastor Belemina Obunge, who said the college was established 27 years ago, disclosed that it was a culture to celebrate students who have excelled in character and learning, and expressed the hope that they would continue to excel in life.